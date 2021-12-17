Helen Jones and Keith O'Hara get life for murdering Paul Jones

Paul's brother Liam Jones said today: “This was a tragic death that Paul had and he didn’t deserve it."
Helen Jones and Keith O'Hara get life for murdering Paul Jones

(Left to right) Helen Jones and Keith O'Hara who both got the mandatory life sentence for Paul Jones' murder.

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 12:25
Liam Heylin

The 54-year-old Cork woman who murdered her brother because of a row over inheritance of the family home has now been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Helen Jones was jailed for life at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork today.

The mandatory life sentence was also imposed on Keith O’Hara, who was engaged to be married to Helen Jones, at the time of the murder of Paul Jones in September 2019 at his home at 108 Bandon Road.

A jury of 10 delivered their unanimous guilty verdicts against the pair yesterday afternoon. They had been living at the house at the centre of the dispute - 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork.

Life sentences had to follow but formal imposition of these jail terms was adjourned to today by Mr Justice Michael McGrath to allow for victim impact evidence.

That included a statement from Liam Jones, whose sister Helen murdered their eldest brother, Paul.

Liam Jones said today: “This was a tragic death that Paul had and he didn’t deserve it.

“When the verdict came out as guilty I felt that my brother Paul got justice.” The two people convicted of murdering him had nothing to say at the sentencing hearing.

Mr Justice McGrath expressed his condolences to the wider Jones family and to the friends of the late Paul Jones as he imposed the mandatory life sentences on Helen Jones, 54, and Keith O’Hara, 43.

Read More

Helen Jones to begin life sentence after killing brother over inheritance

More in this section

West Cork grandmother's 'absurd selfishness' for refusing to wear mask lands her in jail West Cork grandmother's 'absurd selfishness' for refusing to wear mask lands her in jail
16/12/21 Hanan Tababi pictured leaving the four co Solicitor's positive Covid test closes courtroom hearing woman's case against Ikea
Nano SIM card Inmates 'smuggling mini sim cards into prison in their foreskins'
#CourtsmurderPlace: CorkPerson: Helen JonesPerson: Paul JonesPerson: Keith O'Hara
<p>'To suggest that young Irish adults are naive is naive,' Judge James McNulty said in Bandon District Court, going on to say: 'Accordingly, the Father Ted defence is not sustainable,' referring to the character Fr Ted Crilly played by Dermot Morgan in the TV series 'Father Ted'.</p>

Cork money mule sentenced after judge rejects 'Father Ted defence'

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

  • 4
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 41
  • 42
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices