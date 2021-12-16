Interpol helps track stowaway who lived in Cork under false identity for 20 years 

A man from Kyrgyzstan who first came to Ireland as a stowaway in a container and lived here for 20 years under a fake identity has pleaded guilty to charges after a detection assisted by Interpol.

Leonti Belikov, with an address at 37 An Bruach, Ballinhassig, in Co Cork, pleaded guilty before Bandon District Court on five charges.

They are that on November 11 last he failed to produce a valid passport at Bandon Garda Station in breach of the Immigration Act, that he was remaining in the State without permission of the minister, two charges that he had a Lithuanian driver's licence which gardaí believe is not legitimate, and that he had a Lithuanian passport which he knew to be false.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that on November 4 last year Mr Belikov made an online application to Bank of Ireland in Ballincollig under the name of Alex Radanov and date of birth of April 27, 1973. The application included supporting documents, among them an AIB statement and a Lithuanian passport, all with the Radanov name.

However, the application was rejected and the bank complained to gardaí in June of this year.

Gardaí worked with Interpol

Det Garda David Barrett was assigned and he contacted the Lithuanian authorities via Interpol, and confirmation was received that the passport was fake.

On November 11, gardaí searched Belikov’s home under warrant. He produced a Lithuanian driving licence, again featuring the false name. This was also later confirmed as fake via Interpol. In custody, fingerprints were taken, and these were found to match with those of Belikov, who then admitted the passport and driving licence were fake.

Sgt Kelly said gardaí believe he is from Kyrgyzstan. He had five previous convictions in Irish courts, all for larceny and the most recent dating from April 2003.

Belikov’s solicitor, Plunkett Taaffe, said his client had come to Ireland in a container in 2001 and had lied to establish residency here. He first applied for asylum before discontinuing that process, and in the early days in Ireland was impoverished and had an alcohol problem.

He then started working — “literally, whatever he could do, he would do” — in maintenance and as a handyman, and Mr Taaffe said friends were in court to vouch for this. The court heard Mr Belikov had also paid taxes.

Judge McNulty noted the accused had still failed to reveal the truth when initially contacted by Gardai and Mr Taaffe said his client had been fearful.

“He was living off the radar, effectively off-grid,” Mr Taaffe said. “He was living a lie for a period of time.”

Sentencing deferred for 24 hours

Mr Belikov, who has a date of birth of April 27, 1971, appeared in court from custody and he had been first charged with the alleged offences on November 12 last. He will now have to re-apply to stay in Ireland under his actual identity, the court was told. He had brought €500 to court and Mr Taaffe said every effort would be made to pay any fines.

Judge McNulty convicted Mr Belikov but deferred sentencing for 24 hours, releasing him on his own bond of €1,000 to produce €3,000 in court.

The judge said Mr Belikov had been “living a lie for 20 years”, adding: “We will give him 24 hours for him to show his intentions to be honourable.

“It’s time to give something back.”