Nine due in court over organised illegal immigration offences

Nine people have been arrested and charged as part of a Garda investigation into organised illegal immigration.
The alleged fraud, contrived to secure immigration status within Ireland, was uncovered by officers at the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB).
The exact dates on which the nine suspects were arrested have not been disclosed.
Gardaí say the fraud involved suspected cases of false parentage, whereby female non-nationals were giving birth to children and allegedly falsely naming Irish or EU citizens as the father of the child.
Investigating officers have now charged the nine with offences under the Passport Act, the Civil Registration Act and the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.
All nine are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.