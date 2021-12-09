Romanian charged with murder of Cork man Frankie Dunne sent forward for trial

Frankie Dunne’s dismembered remains were found in the back garden of derelict Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Road on December 28, 2019
Ionut Cosmin Nichoclescu from Romania at Cork District Court last Friday, where he was charged with the murder of 64-year-old Frankie Dunne in Cork in December 2019. Picture: Cork Courts Limited

Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 20:40
Liam Heylin

A book of evidence has been served in the case against a Romanian national accused of murdering a man whose dismembered body was found in the grounds of a derelict house at Boreenmanna Road in Cork during Christmas 2019.

Sergeant Pat Lyons confirmed at Cork District Court that the book of evidence was ready to be served.

However the accused man, Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu with an address at Branistea Village, Branistea Communve, Damovita County, Romania, did not appear at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told the man, who was remanded in custody to Cork Prison at a special sitting of Cork District Court on Friday night, was presently in isolation due to Covid-19 protocols in prison.

The book of evidence was served by Detective Garda Alan McCarthy on the defendant’s solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until December 20 for a prosecution application to have the case sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Francis 'Frankie' Dunne.
The defendant is charged with the murder of Francis (Frankie) Dunne. Mr Nicholescu is charged that on a date unknown between December 27 and December 28, 2019, he murdered Francis Dunne at Castlegreine House, Boreenamanna Road, Cork, contrary to Common Law.

Detective Garda Alan McCarthy gave evidence previously of arresting Mr Nicholescu at Dublin Airport, Swords, Co Dublin, and later charging him with the murder of Mr Dunne. Mr Nicholescu replied: “I didn’t do that” when the charge was put to him after caution.

Inspector Ray Dunne said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Kelleher previously agreed to a defence application to direct the prison authorities that Mr Nicholescu receive any necessary medical attention in prison.

