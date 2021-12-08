'I did not murder Paul Jones,' accused man tells Cork murder trial

The man on trial by judge and jury for murdering a 52-year-old man at Bandon Road in Cork city told gardaí in his first interview that he was at home in bed that night with his co-accused watching the prison drama 'Orange is the New Black'.

Keith O’Hara and Helen Jones both deny murdering Paul Jones at his home on Bandon Road on September 4, 2019.

Evidence was given to Mr Justice Michael McGrath and the jury of 10 at the Central Criminal Court in Cork of four interviews of Keith O’Hara by Sergeant John O’Connell and Sergeant Niall O’Connell on September 10 and 11, 2019.

In the memo of his first interview it was noted that Keith O’Hara was asked if he left the house where he was living with Helen Jones at 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, on the night of Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He replied, “Not that I recall.”

He said of the Cahergal area: “It is a quiet place – retired cops (live there) as far as I know.” Asked about how he got bruises to his upper left arm he replied: “Rough sex.” He also explained some abrasions by reference to a fall which he said he had on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He said that a week earlier he had a tattoo of Helen’s name on his neck from a tattoo shop.

Asked again about the night of Wednesday, September 4, 2019, Keith O’Hara said he and Helen Jones watched The Chase, Coronation Street and other soaps. He said they went to bed and watched Orange is the New Black on Netflix.

In the memo of his second interview, Keith O’Hara was presented with evidence from taxi driver Pat Moynihan that he picked up Helen Jones and a man at 27 Cahergal Avenue at 9.24pm. Keith O’Hara responded to this by saying: “Jesus f***ing Christ, that is sleep time for me.”

Asked again about a taxi ordered from his phone for a return trip to Noonan Road from Cahergal Avenue, Keith O’Hara said: “I did not murder Paul Jones. I did not stab him. I don’t carry knives. I got no beef with anyone… I did not draw blood from anyone.”

Questioned again about going to Noonan Road and back, he said: “I have the odd joint of hash” and he said he went there to buy it and Helen Jones said she would go with him.

Further evidence was put to Keith O’Hara of travelling by the same taxi from Noonan Road to Bandon Road. It was put to him that witnesses saw three people at the front door of 108 Bandon Road and being in there for four minutes and 17 seconds. He replied: “I did not inflict injuries on that man with a knife.”

It was put to him that he was saying he went to buy drugs and that he did not inflict injury on anyone but he was asked: “What happened in the middle?” He replied: “Maybe you are asking the wrong person.” Again it was put to him: “Three people in the house – only two came out.” Keith O’Hara replied: “I am in an innocent position 100%, I did not hurt anyone. I did not hurt that man whatsoever.”

He was asked if the late Paul Jones hurt him, and he replied: “No.” Asked if the deceased had hurt Helen Jones, Keith O’Hara replied: “No.” Keith O’Hara said: “I did not hurt anyone… I have a lot to live for… I did not murder anyone… I did not hurt anyone.”

Asked if he was protecting Helen Jones (pictured), Keith O'Hara replied: “I did not hurt anyone, it is up to you to prove it was me… I wasn’t in that house for four seconds.”

Asked if he was protecting Helen Jones, he replied: “I did not hurt anyone, it is up to you to prove it was me… I wasn’t in that house for four seconds.” Asked: “Do you deny being in 108 Bandon Road?” he replied: “Yeah.”

Forensic scientist, Dr Yvonne O’Dowd, examined a machete or bill-hook and said that blood on the blade had a DNA match for the late Paul Jones, and that blood on the handle had a DNA profile matching Keith O’Hara. She found blood on the soles of socks was a profile match for Paul Jones and that there was a DNA link between Helen Jones and one of the socks.

Helen Jones, 54, of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Paul Jones – her 52-year-old brother at his home - on September 4, 2019, at 108 Bandon Road, Cork.

Her co-accused Keith O’Hara, 43, also of 27 Cahergal Avenue, also pleaded not guilty to the same murder charge.

Each defendant is additionally charged with a different count related to alleged trespass at the same time and place. Helen Jones is charged with trespass to cause serious harm while carrying a knife. Keith O’Hara is charged with trespassing to commit serious harm. The defendants also pleaded not guilty to these charges.

As a result of two jurors failing to appear last the week the case continues in front of Mr Justice Michael McGrath and a jury of 10.