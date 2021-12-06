Man, 64, charged with 16 counts of sexually assaulting Cork girl told court: 'It never happened'

A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged with 16 counts of sexually assaulting a girl over a three-year period but he repeated several times in court: “It never happened.” Detective Garda John O’Donovan formally arrested the 64-year-old for the purpose of charging and brought him before Cork District Court.

The accused man was cautioned that he did not have to make any reply but that whatever reply he might make would be taken down and given in evidence.

“After each charge, he made the same reply, ‘It did not happen’, to each of the 16 charges,” Det Gda O’Donovan said.

There was no objection to bail provided the defendant gave an undertaking to stay out of a particular area in Co Cork where the complainant now lives.

The accused man had no problem agreeing to that bail condition.

Judge Olann Kelleher said it was a very serious case involving allegations of sexual assault and that the accused should get a solicitor. Noting the accused was not in employment, the judge said he would be entitled to free legal aid.

The defendant said: “Your honour, it never happened. It never happened any time.”

Judge Kelleher said: “I recommend you get a solicitor to protect yourself as you say that is the situation.”

Det Gda O’Donovan said he had already advised the defendant that he should get a solicitor but that the defendant insisted he did not want a solicitor.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment on the charges or that the accused could enter a signed plea guilty at Cork District Court and go forward for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The defendant said there would be no signed plea of guilty because he said again that it never happened.

The judge recommended again that the accused would get a solicitor on free legal aid. The case was adjourned until January 17 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.