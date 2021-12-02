Cork murder trial accused said to other accused: 'I don’t know did we kill him', witness testifies

One of the people accused of murdering Paul Jones at Bandon Road in Cork turned to the other accused and said: “I don’t know did we kill him,” a witness testified at their trial.

Witness Breda O’Reilly, who said she practically lived with Helen Jones before Ms Jones got into a relationship with Keith O’Hara, gave this evidence at the murder trial which is now continuing with only 10 jurors at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

Helen Jones and Keith O’Hara both pleaded not guilty to the murder of Paul Jones at his home on Bandon Road on Wednesday September 4, 2019.

Ms O’Reilly said she called to her friend Helen Jones’ house on Thursday September 5, 2019, and that Helen Jones asked if they could go up to her [Ms O’Reilly’s] house and she said there was no problem.

“Helen asked me to ring all the hospitals for her. I said he [Paul Jones] is not in the Mercy, he is not in the Regional [CUH] and he’s not in the South Infirmary. Helen looked at Keith. I don’t know which one of them said it but one of them turned around and said, ‘I don’t know did we kill him’.

Later, she described the same scene and said: “One of them turned around and said, ‘We never killed him'.”

Prosecution senior counsel Siobhán Lankford asked: “On Thursday the 5th when you went up to Cahergal Avenue [the defendants’ address], can you remember what conversation you had?” Ms O’Reilly said: “She [Helen] said they went to Paul’s house the night before. They got a cab. It stopped on the main road and obviously they battered him. She said when they left he was not dead. From what Helen said to me, they were after checking him and he was breathing.

“I said: ‘How did you get out of Paul’s?’ She said, ‘we stopped a cab’. I said, ‘what happened in Paul’s?’ She knocked on the door. She covered the keyhole so Paul could not see who was on the outside. Paul came to the door in his boxer shorts. When Keith saw that he ran out of the cab. She didn’t say what they done to him but that he was given a beating and when they left he was still living.

“Keith fell on the ground, I think, when he was running. A woman gave the cab to Helen over Keith falling and she would stop another one [for herself].” Asked about any conversation she might have had with Helen about problems in relation to the Jones family home at Cahergal Avenue, Ms O’Reilly said Helen Jones never spoke about Paul Jones but she [Ms O’Reilly] knew they were not talking to each other and knew about the court case about the house inheritance.

She said the following day Helen asked her to pick up a prescription from the doctor “for something to calm her nerves” and she did so, and also bought bread and cigarettes for her.

Ms O’Reilly said she often washed clothes for Helen Jones because her washing machine was broken and she did so on Thursday September 5, 2019, and put some of Ms Jones’ rubbish in her bin because Ms Jones’ wheelie-bin had been burnt. She noticed blood on a house coat and Ms Jones told her that was from a cut on her finger.

Evidence of victim's friend

Martina Jones, who had a platonic relationship with the late Paul Jones over 40 years, gave evidence of a phone call with the accused, Helen Jones, at 10pm on September 7, 2019, the date that the body of Paul Jones was discovered in the hallway of his home at Bandon Road in Cork. Martina Jones said despite the shared surname, her family were not related to the other Jones family. She said she knew Paul Jones since they were teenagers.

She described him as a gentle giant who would do anything for you and that she often had banter with him at gatherings over many years. Her sister married Liam Jones, a brother of Paul and Helen Jones.

After receiving several missed calls from Helen Jones on Saturday, September 7, 2019, she returned a call to Helen Jones at 10pm and recorded it.

On the call, the jury heard a voice ask Martina Jones, “Is Liam OK? She replied, “What do you expect? He is devastated.” The voice says, “So am I.” The voice also says: “I saw Paul’s body coming out in a body-bag on the nine o’clock news.”

Martina Jones says on the call, “Helen, I lost the love of my life.” The voice replies, “I know that. How is Liam?” Martina Jones says,: “He is devastated, what do you expect?” The voice says, “Martina, the same goes for me.” Martina Jones says, “I can’t stop crying. I am just in shock, girl. He didn’t deserve that at all – whoever did that to him.” The voice says, “100% I agree with you.”

Martina Jones asks: “Who do you think done it to him?” The voice replies, “I haven’t got a clue. I haven’t spoken to Paul in months.”

Helen Jones, 54, of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Paul Jones – her 52-year-old brother at his home on September 4, 2019, at 108 Bandon Road, Cork.

Her co-accused Keith O’Hara, 43, also of 27 Cahergal Avenue, also pleaded not guilty to the same murder charge.

Each defendant is additionally charged with a different count related to alleged trespass at the same time and place. Helen Jones is charged with trespass to cause serious harm while carrying a knife. Keith O’Hara is charged with trespassing to commit serious harm. The defendants also pleaded not guilty to these charges.