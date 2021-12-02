Gardaí withdraw objection to licence for Rearden's

Inspector Martin Canny had objected to the renewal of the licence after a road was closed and a big-screen was erected for the All-Ireland Hurling Final
An apology had already been made on behalf of Rearden’s for what occurred on August 20, when Cork played Limerick in the hurling final. Picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 17:45
Liam Heylin

The gardaí have withdrawn their objection to the renewal of the licence for Rearden’s on Washington Street following a road closure and the erection of a big-screen for the All-Ireland Hurling Final.

The matter was originally listed for decision by Judge Marian O’Leary at Cork District Court tomorrow after hearing evidence in the objection to the renewal of their licence a fortnight ago.

However, following the adjournment, the matter was subsequently brought back before the court where Superintendent Colm O’Sullivan indicated that the garda objection was withdrawn in relation to the renewal of the licence. This followed an undertaking by the licensee to abide by all conditions of the licence. 

An apology had already been made on behalf of Rearden’s for what occurred on August 20, when Cork played Limerick in the hurling final.

Hanover Street at the rear of Rearden’s was closed off and a large TV screen and other TV screens were erected on that day.

Inspector Martin Canny had objected to the renewal of the licence for Rearden’s and called evidence from Superintendent Colm O’Sullivan, Sergeant Alan Cronin and Sergeant Seán Minihane.

“In the middle of the pandemic this was wholly unacceptable. A street was closed off. There was no permit to do this. It was a wholly reckless act where there was no consultation with the gardaí,” Insp. Canny said.

Defence senior counsel, Michael McGrath, said: “Rearden’s was wrong on All-Ireland day. It has already been penalised with some bad publicity and has had to pay the cost of meeting this objection. It was managed well for 25 years before All-Ireland day and since then. Rearden’s has learned its lesson.

“It did not breach Covid-19 and HSE guidelines. There has been evidence of unedifying conduct. It was a mistake on one day out of 25 years.”

