Gardaí now identifying 400 'money mules' each month

Gardaí are identifying more than 400 ‘money mule’ accounts every month suspecting of laundering funds for organised crime networks.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said the number of accounts it is discovering has “significantly increased” in recent months.

The GNECB said that in one investigation, Operation Skein, targeting a major international crime group, it identified more than 300 people associated with the gang, which has laundered in excess of €20m through Irish bank accounts.

The ‘money mule’ accounts are often set up using false identification or by otherwise innocent people, who are in need of money being recruited by gangs to allow their accounts be used to transfer cash.

The Garda update on Operation Skein was released as part of investigations under a wider ‘money mule’ crackdown coordinated by Europol, the EU police agency.

Ireland was one of 27 participating countries in Europol’s seventh European Money Mule Action operation, EMMA 7, between September 15 and November 30.

This identified more than 18,000 people acting as “money mules” for organised crime gangs and the arrest of 1,800 suspected money launderers.

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said: “As part of the EMMA operational actions, the GNECB are under taking a number of operational actions including Operation Skein.”

It said the GNECB’s Payment Crime Unit, under Operation Skein, was currently targeting an international organised crime group involved in cyber-enabled frauds including invoice redirection fraud and the laundering the proceeds of these frauds through of bank accounts in this jurisdiction.

“These frauds are committed worldwide and the criminal proceeds are laundered through a complex web of bank accounts held both in this jurisdiction and abroad,” it said.

“In many cases, bank accounts were opened using false documentation. To date, in excess of 300 persons have been identified as being associated with this group. In excess of circa €20m have been laundered through Irish bank accounts.”

It said as part of this operation, GNECB is conducting operations targeting key players in this group who are responsible for the recruitment of money mules to launder funds.

To date, more than 30 search operations have been conducted; 24 persons arrested under organised crime legislation; six charges brought; and files on another 18 individuals being prepared.