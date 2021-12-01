Man arrested in connection with shots fired at Garda car

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident earlier this year where shot were fired at a Garda patrol car.
Shortly after 2.30am on July 24, unarmed uniform Gardaí were patrolling in the Rossfield Avenue area of Tallaght when they came across three males in possession of weapons.
One man had a handgun and another had a baseball bat.
A number of shots were discharged from the handgun towards the patrol car. One shot struck the vehicle.
All three men fled the scene and no Gardaí were injured in the incident.
This morning, Gardaí investigating the incident arrested a man, aged in his early 20s.
He is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station.