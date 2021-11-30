Two arrested following €1.3m cannabis and cocaine seizure

Two vehicles were also seized along with €33,090 in cash.
Two arrested following €1.3m cannabis and cocaine seizure

66 kilos of cannabis along with a smaller quantity of cocaine and mixing agent with a value of €1,320,000 was seized. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 11:03
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have arrested two men following a search operation which resulted in the seizure of a substantial amount of drugs in Dublin.

As part of ongoing organised crime investigations, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF) searched a business premises in West Dublin and two residential properties in the city centre.

During the course of these searches, 66 kilograms of cannabis along with a smaller quantity of cocaine and mixing agent were seized.

The substances have a combined estimated value of €1,320,000.

Two vehicles were also seized along with €33,090 in cash.

Two men, aged 35 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking related offences.

The two are currently being detained at Finglas and Mountjoy Garda Stations.

More in this section

Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise3 Mother whose baby's death was at centre of Prime Time exposé on hospital settles case
Law and justice concept 'She didn't want me in her life' — West Cork mother accused of assaulting her daughter
Man admits to cleaning up and removing evidence from Kean Mulready Woods murder scene Man admits to cleaning up and removing evidence from Kean Mulready Woods murder scene
Drugs
<p>Officers found €8,050 worth of suspected cocaine in a bag on Christian Morey’s person. File photo: iStock</p>

Teenager caught with €8k of cocaine in Cork avoids jail despite high risk of re-offending

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 27, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 15
  • 23
  • 39
  • 47
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices