Two arrested following €1.3m cannabis and cocaine seizure

Gardaí have arrested two men following a search operation which resulted in the seizure of a substantial amount of drugs in Dublin.
As part of ongoing organised crime investigations, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF) searched a business premises in West Dublin and two residential properties in the city centre.
During the course of these searches, 66 kilograms of cannabis along with a smaller quantity of cocaine and mixing agent were seized.
The substances have a combined estimated value of €1,320,000.
Two vehicles were also seized along with €33,090 in cash.
Two men, aged 35 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking related offences.
The two are currently being detained at Finglas and Mountjoy Garda Stations.