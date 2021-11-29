Teenager caught with €8k of cocaine in Cork avoids jail despite high risk of re-offending

A teenager who was caught with an €8,000 stash of cocaine at his home has been given a suspended two-year sentence even though the judge noted the probation service put him at high risk of re-offending.

Judge Helen Boyle said the probation report on Christian Morey of 135 Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork, was not particularly helpful to him as it was reported that Morey minimised his involvement and described him as a high risk of re-offending.

“And the probation service don’t really see a role for its service in the future due to him not being forthcoming with them.

“He has no previous convictions for drug use.

“In terms of gravity and culpability – regardless of whether you were holding it for someone else or going to sell it on – you were part of an industry that causes misery for those who get caught up in it.

You are dealing with people who are far more dangerous than you are. I think you knew what you were doing. You were surrounded by drug-dealing paraphernalia.

“I accept there are background issues impeding your understanding."

Detective Sergeant Jason Wallace testified that at 7.30pm on October 19, 2020, gardaí went to 135 Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork – the home of Christian Morey.

Officers executed a search warrant secured by Garda Shane Halligan and commenced searching. They found €8,050 worth of suspected cocaine in a bag on Christian Morey’s person. “We also found 280 baggies and a weighing scales in his bedroom,” Garda Halligan said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Morey was informed at 8pm that evening that he was being arrested. He was cautioned and conveyed to Gurranabraher garda station for interview.

Full admission

“He made full admissions that he had the drugs for sale or supply. He was 18 years old at the time,” Garda Halligan said.

Morey, who is now 19, was represented in court by Emmet Boyle barrister. Mr Boyle BL said of the teenager, “He was not in any way mendacious or seeking to minimise his liability.

“He is in custody since September 7 in respect of this case.” The defence barrister said the reason for the accused being remanded in custody was that he had failed to appear in court for an earlier hearing.

“He was 18 years at the time of the offence. Others were present in the home at the time. When he was asked to produce them he did so without reluctance or mendacity.

“He was educated in non-mainstream education,” Mr Boyle said.