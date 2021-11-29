Former solicitor to face trial on €330k theft charges

David Doyle was charged with 22 offences, one count of deception and 21 for thefts of various sums from five clients between 2009 and 2017
Former solicitor to face trial on €330k theft charges

Former solicitor, David Doyle, was remanded on bail. File photo: Paddy Cummins

Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 14:07
Tom Tuite

A Former solicitor charged with stealing approximately €330,000 from clients has been returned for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Following a fraud investigation, officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested David Doyle, 67, of Upper Churchtown Road, Dundrum, Dublin.

He was charged with 22 offences, one count of deception and 21 for thefts of various sums from five clients between 2009 and 2017. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Mr Doyle, who practised as a solicitor for 40 years, appeared before Judge John Lindsay at Dublin District Court to be served with a book of evidence. State solicitor Anna Bridgeman said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment and sought a return for trial order.

Judge Lindsay agreed to send Mr Doyle forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed on January 28 next. He warned him to notify the prosecution within 14 days if he intended to use an alibi in his defence.

Judge Lindsay ordered gardaí to provide the defence with copies of the interview videos. He also granted him legal aid, including representation of a senior counsel, following an application by his solicitor Robert Purcell.

The defendant, he said, faced serious and "quite complex" charges. Mr Doyle was remanded on bail.

He has surrendered his passport and must reside at his Dublin address or another one in Co. Mayo, and sign on once a week at a Garda station. Additionally, he must remain contactable with gardaí by mobile phone and notify them of any address change.

More in this section

Garda stock Eight arrested in relation violent disorder incident at Tuam Cemetery
Gardaí receive 25 reports of needle 'spiking' this year Gardaí receive 25 reports of needle 'spiking' this year
Juror for Cork murder trial missing from today's hearing Juror for Cork murder trial missing from today's hearing
#CourtstheftsolicitorPlace: DublinPerson: David Doyle
Former solicitor to face trial on €330k theft charges

Man admits to cleaning up and removing evidence from Kean Mulready Woods murder scene

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 27, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 15
  • 23
  • 39
  • 47
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices