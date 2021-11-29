Former solicitor to face trial on €330k theft charges

A Former solicitor charged with stealing approximately €330,000 from clients has been returned for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Following a fraud investigation, officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested David Doyle, 67, of Upper Churchtown Road, Dundrum, Dublin.

He was charged with 22 offences, one count of deception and 21 for thefts of various sums from five clients between 2009 and 2017. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Mr Doyle, who practised as a solicitor for 40 years, appeared before Judge John Lindsay at Dublin District Court to be served with a book of evidence. State solicitor Anna Bridgeman said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment and sought a return for trial order.

Judge Lindsay agreed to send Mr Doyle forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed on January 28 next. He warned him to notify the prosecution within 14 days if he intended to use an alibi in his defence.

Judge Lindsay ordered gardaí to provide the defence with copies of the interview videos. He also granted him legal aid, including representation of a senior counsel, following an application by his solicitor Robert Purcell.

The defendant, he said, faced serious and "quite complex" charges. Mr Doyle was remanded on bail.

He has surrendered his passport and must reside at his Dublin address or another one in Co. Mayo, and sign on once a week at a Garda station. Additionally, he must remain contactable with gardaí by mobile phone and notify them of any address change.