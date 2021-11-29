Gardaí receive 25 reports of needle 'spiking' this year

An additional 21 cases which do not specify the method of spiking bring the total to 46 – an average of one every week to date in 2021
Gardaí receive 25 reports of needle 'spiking' this year

Reports of women being spiked with needles or syringes in bars and nightclubs were described as a “growing and worrying phenomenon” by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris earlier this month.

Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 10:43
Darragh McDonagh

At least 25 incidents involving people being drugged or “spiked” with a needle have been reported to An Garda Síochána so far this year.

Reports of women being spiked with needles or syringes in bars and nightclubs were described as a “growing and worrying phenomenon” by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris earlier this month.

He noted that “quite a few cases” had occurred in the United Kingdom, and warned that it was now “very much beginning to take a hold here”.

New figures from the Garda PULSE system show that 25 incidents in which a victim is alleged to have been spiked with drugs in this manner were recorded up to November 21 this year.

There were a further 21 cases of spiking during the same period, which either related to drink spiking or the particular method used to surreptitiously administer drugs, which were not recorded on PULSE.

The additional cases bring the total number of reported spiking incidents to 46 – an average of one every week to date in 2021.

The statistics were revealed by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee in response to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North-Central, Pádraig O’Sullivan.

“Spiking a person’s drink or spiking someone by injection are obviously very serious offences,” said Ms McEntee. “They are, in effect, poisoning and they are criminal offences… that can result in a three-year prison term.

“Twenty-five of these incidents specifically refer to syringes or needles. The remaining 21 either refer to drink spiking or do not specify the method of spiking,” she explained.

Earlier this month, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris announced that an awareness campaign would be launched regarding the threat of people being spiked with drugs in bars and nightclubs.

An Garda Síochána has advised any victims of “drug spiking” to report such incidents to local gardaí.

“Any incident of this type of crime (assault/sexual assault), including those with evidence to suggest a link with ‘spiking’ will be investigated by either local gardaí supported by or attached to Divisional Proactive Services Units,” said a spokesman.

Read More

How to stay safe from spiking on a night out

More in this section

Ashton Dog Pound Vet and dog pound owner and staff sent for trial on animal cruelty charges
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Judge warns 'lonely' tourist she will jail him over two indecent incidents
Ancient Mighty Oak Tree with Exposed Tangled Roots Cork landowner loses appeal against order to replant trees she felled on her land
CrimespikingGardai
<p>In a sworn statement to the court, Mr Delaney said despite their best efforts by him and his lawyers to conduct a review of documents, held by the ODCE, he has not had sufficient time to provide the court with the information it requires. File photo: INPHO/Morgan Treacy</p>

John Delaney fails to comply with court order to provide certain information, says judge

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 27, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 15
  • 23
  • 39
  • 47
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices