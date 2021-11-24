Cork man previously jailed on drugs charges convicted of shoplifting €600 worth of groceries

The defendant was convicted of having €23,000 worth of cannabis for sale or supply in the Tower area of Co Cork in 2012
On November 17 this year, defendant got a four-month sentence at the district court for stealing just over €600 worth of groceries. He was caught on the way out of the store at Wilton Shopping Centre and the property was recovered.

Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 06:00
Liam Heylin

Stealing groceries from a supermarket could have resulted in the culprit having to serve five years in jail.

Colum Buckley, 41, with an address at Moneygourney, Douglas, Cork, was previously sentenced to 10 years in jail for having €23,000 worth of cannabis for sale or supply on October 17, 2012.

Half of that sentence which was imposed at Cork Circuit Criminal Court was suspended on condition he would keep the peace and be of good behaviour for a further five years.

The suspended sentence was re-entered on the basis of a recent Cork District Court conviction for shoplifting.

That conviction triggered the re-entry of the suspended sentence at the circuit court.

Detective Garda Maurice Leahy outlined the background to the offences.

The defendant was convicted of having €23,000 worth of cannabis for sale or supply in the Tower area of Co Cork in 2012.

On November 17 this year he got a four-month sentence at the district court for stealing just over €600 worth of groceries. He was caught on the way out of the store at Wilton Shopping Centre and the property was recovered.

Judge Boyle said her view was that this theft should not trigger the revocation of the suspension on the five-year term – particularly so when the triggering offence consisted of shoplifting and was not related to drugs offences.

The re-entry was then struck out.

