An Audi, €22k in cash and designer goods among items seized by CAB

A search operation conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) resulted in the seizure of cash, designer goods and a car.
Over 60 personnel were involved in this morning's operation including support from the Armed Support Unit and the Garda and Customs dog units.
A total of six residential properties and one professional premises in Galway and Limerick were searched.
The investigation was launched following a referral to CAB by a profiler attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit.
To date, the investigation has resulted in the seizure of €18,680 in cash, two Rolex watches and €66,000 in funds restrained in a bank account.
Additional assets seized this morning include: €22,000 and £4,450 in cash, a 191 Audi A6, designer goods and €17,000 identified and restrained in accounts.
The operation targeted an organised criminal group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Galway region.