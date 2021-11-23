An Audi, €22k in cash and designer goods among items seized by CAB

Over 60 personnel were involved in this morning's operation
A 191 Audi A6 was seized as part of the operation. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 14:03
Michelle McGlynn

A search operation conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) resulted in the seizure of cash, designer goods and a car.

Over 60 personnel were involved in this morning's operation including support from the Armed Support Unit and the Garda and Customs dog units.

A total of six residential properties and one professional premises in Galway and Limerick were searched.

The investigation was launched following a referral to CAB by a profiler attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit.

To date, the investigation has resulted in the seizure of €18,680 in cash, two Rolex watches and €66,000 in funds restrained in a bank account.

Additional assets seized this morning include: €22,000 and £4,450 in cash, a 191 Audi A6, designer goods and €17,000 identified and restrained in accounts.

The operation targeted an organised criminal group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Galway region.

