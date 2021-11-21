Two arrested following alleged stabbing incident in Dublin 

Two people have been arrested following an alleged stabbing incident in Dublin last night.
Gardaí were alerted to the incident in the Blanchardstown area at approximately 11.15pm last night.
A male who sustained non-life-threatening facial injuries received medical attention at the scene.
A man aged in his 20s and a woman aged in her 30s were arrested by gardaí and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station.
They were later released.
A file on the matter is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.