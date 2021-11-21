Two arrested following alleged stabbing incident in Dublin 

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing
Two arrested following alleged stabbing incident in Dublin 

A file on the matter is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). 

Sun, 21 Nov, 2021 - 12:51
Steven Heaney

Two people have been arrested following an alleged stabbing incident in Dublin last night.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident in the Blanchardstown area at approximately 11.15pm last night.

A male who sustained non-life-threatening facial injuries received medical attention at the scene.

A man aged in his 20s and a woman aged in her 30s were arrested by gardaí and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station.

They were later released. 

A file on the matter is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). 

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

No jail for Cork teenager who attacked victim with 'life-changing' single punch No jail for Cork teenager who attacked victim with 'life-changing' single punch
Cork man tried to strangle partner with her own T-shirt Cork man tried to strangle partner with her own T-shirt
Motorist drove wrong way in Jack Lynch Tunnel Motorist drove wrong way in Jack Lynch Tunnel
CrimeGardaiPlace: Dublin
Two arrested following alleged stabbing incident in Dublin 

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after masked men break into property and steal jewellery, cash

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 20, 2021

  • 9
  • 14
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices