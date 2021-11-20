Cork man allegedly assaulted in search for missing phone

A man who was set upon by a group of four men outside a bar had his coat searched after the assault in the mistaken belief that he had stolen a phone which it later emerged had never been taken in the first place.

Conor Robinson, aged 23, and of Pintu Shergar, Sillerhtane, Dunmanway in Co Cork, pleaded not guilty to assault causing harm, assault, and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour during an incident on Pearse St in Clonakilty almost two years ago.

Giving evidence before Judge James McNulty, the injured man, Thomas Worden, said he had gone to Clonakilty on December 7, 2019, and had a pint in what was then the Galley bar.

He visited two other pubs before returning to the Galley Bar, at which point he saw four young men outside.

"One of them shouted 'you stole my phone'," Mr Worden said.

The court heard Mr Worden then ran away but was assaulted further down the street outside another pub.

He said the larger of the four young men, who had black hair, hit him around his mouth and started beating him around the face while the other three were "circling around".

"I was confused and frightened," Mr Worden said, adding that the group then reached into his coat to check for the phone.

"All four of the boys searched me after they assaulted me," he told the judge.

I had only one phone and that was my own.

Mr Worden said he called gardaí from a nearby hotel and they then checked the area with him, spotting some of the group.

Mr Robinson told gardaí on the night that he had not assaulted Mr Worden.

Photos of the injuries caused to Mr Worden were shown to the judge.

A witness, Richie Collins, was working as security at another bar and said door staff had been told that a phone had apparently gone missing from the Galley Bar.

He said he saw Mr Worden, who he knew, running down the street being followed by a number of males.

Identifying Mr Robinson as the male in the group with blond hair and wearing a pink hoodie, Mr Collins said the defendant was "swinging", although when questioned by defence solicitor Eamonn Fleming he said he couldn't say whether any of those translated into connecting blows.

Mr Collins said he later saw Mr Worden upset near a bank and that he went over to assist him.

Conor Robinson told the court that he had thought a girlfriend’s phone was missing but that it was later found under a coat. He said he went outside to ask Mr Worden if he had taken the phone.

"I put my hands on him and bundled him out the door," Mr Robinson said.

He emptied his pockets at the chemist on the street and I didn’t assault him.

Insp Deborah Marsh, prosecuting, queried under what authority Mr Robinson thought he could search the injured party.

Judge McNulty also questioned Mr Robinson's actions, saying: "You chased an innocent man for a phone that wasn’t missing in the end."

The judge did not convict on the more serious assault charge but convicted Mr Robinson of simple assault and on the public order charge, describing what happened to Mr Worden as "a humiliating exercise".

Mr Fleming said his client — a former student at Bandon Grammar School and now an apprentice electrician — had overreacted and that the situation "took on a life of its own".

After the judge noted the lack of an apology, Mr Robinson said Mr Worden did not deserve what happened to him and that what had occurred was "disgusting".

Judge McNulty said the case would be finalised on December 21 and that Mr Robinson was to have €2,000 in court on that day.

The judge heard another man, named in court and understood to be involved in the assault, is no longer in the jurisdiction.