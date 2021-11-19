Cork student told garda to 'f*** off' before speeding away in BMW

A senior garda who was questioning a man had to take evasive action to avoid being hit by the car door as the vehicle sped away with the driver telling the officer to "fuck off".

Liam Edwards, previously of Rosscarbery and now living at Island View, Main St, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving earlier this year, and had already pleaded guilty to a separate drug-driving charge.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that at 10.30pm on May 28 last, Det Sgt Michael Lyons was on patrol in an unmarked vehicle when he saw a grey BMW exit the SuperValu carpark in Bandon at speed.

The garda activated the siren and blue light and stopped the car and spoke to the driver, Edwards.

Sgt Kelly said Det Garda Lyons would say he got a smell of cannabis from the car and asked Edwards, 20, to turn off the engine, which he did.

However, Sgt Kelly said Edwards, a student at the Marine Institute in Ringaskiddy, was uncooperative and told Det Gda Lyons to "f*** off" before restarting the engine and driving off at high speed. Det Gda Lyons had to take quick action to avoid being hit by the open car door, the court heard.

The garda lost sight of Edwards's vehicle as it drove out towards Kilbrittain, but Edwards was later identified and charged when he presented himself at Bandon Garda Station by arrangement, making full admissions.

His solicitor, Plunkett Taaffe, said his client did not recall the incident in the same way as that outlined in court and that there was no smell of cannabis or that he told the garda to "eff off". However, Mr Taaffe said his client was pleading guilty and was also trying to wean himself off cannabis.

Judge McNulty said: "I would be a little bit concerned that he is going down a bad road."

He asked that a Probation Report be prepared for court for January 17 next and that this was to include two random urine analysis in December and January. The judge also granted legal aid.

Edwards had a previous conviction for drug-driving, which had resulted in a one-year disqualification from driving. However, on his second such conviction, that disqualification is now for four years, and he was also fined €200.