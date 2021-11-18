Two arrested as almost €120,000 worth of drugs seized by gardaí in Wexford

A man aged 46 and a woman aged 47 have been arrested
Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 21:03
Dominic McGrath

Nearly €120,000 euro worth of drugs have been seized by gardaí in Wexford.

Gardaí on Thursday said that two people have been arrested as part of an operation that saw more than €118,000 worth of chloromethcathinone and herbal cannabis seized in Enniscorthy.

A man aged 46 and a woman aged 47 have been arrested.

The drugs were found following a search of a property in the Enniscorthy area.

The arrests and the drug seizure were part of an operation targeting gang crime in the Enniscorthy are and saw gardai work alongside the Revenue Customs Service.

A garda spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing.”

