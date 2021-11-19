Interpol helping Cork gardaí to try to identify man with false passport and driving licence

Interpol is assisting gardaí in trying to identify a man before the courts on charges of having false documentation, including driving licences and a passport.

Leonti Belikov, of 37 An Bruach, Ballinhassig, Co Cork, appeared before Bandon District Court on five charges.

They are that on November 11, he failed to produce a valid passport at Bandon Garda Station in breach of the Immigration Act, that he was remaining in the State without permission of the minister, two charges that he had a Lithuanian driver's licence which gardaí believe is not legitimate, contrary to the Theft and Fraud Offences Act, and that he had a Lithuanian passport which he knew to be false.

Mr Belikov, who has a date of birth of April 27, 1971, appeared in court from custody and he had been first charged with the alleged offences on November 12.

Judge James McNulty heard gardaí would have objected to bail on that date but no bail application was made and Mr Belikov's solicitor, Plunkett Taafe, said he would not be making a bail application at this time, while adding his client was "not resisting the system".

Sgt Paul Kelly told the judge "there are a number of agencies involved" in the case and Det Garda David Barrett of Bandon Garda Station said gardaí were currently awaiting information from Interpol to help confirm Mr Belikov's identity.

The case will next come before the court on December 2.