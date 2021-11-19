Cork man found with stash of cannabis worth €8k avoids jail

Gardaí obtained a warrant to search a three-acre property in the Cobh area to search for drugs and found a stash of cannabis with a street value of more than €8,000.

Detective Garda David Kelleher said the cannabis weighed 412g and the gardaí also found €1,800 in €50 notes.

Now, Michael Hogan, 38, of Ballymore, Cobh, Co Cork, has pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to having drugs for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

The most serious count to which he pleaded guilty was that he had just over 400g of cannabis for sale or supply at his home on December 16, 2019.

Det Gda Kelleher said the warrant was obtained on that date to conduct a search.

“The warrant was for land at Ballymore – three acres where Mr Hogan lives. There are some mobile homes on the land and the cannabis was found in the mobile home – 412g with a street value of €8,248 and €1,800 cash in €50 notes.

“He admitted holding drugs for someone else and the only admission to supply was that he was going to give them back to the same person.

“He said the cash was his lifelong savings. Gardaí believe the money was from drugs. There was no documentation to show where the money is from,” Det Gda Kelleher said.

Two previous convictions

The accused had two previous convictions for having drugs for his own use.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed the case could be dealt with summarily at district court level but the district court judge declined to accept jurisdiction so it was sent forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan said the defendant had been attending Arbour House treatment centre.

Mr O’Sullivan said: “In terms of the search there were no small bags, no phone messages and no tick-lists [indicative of dealing].” Det Gda Kelleher agreed there were no such findings.

“There was one lump of cannabis together,” he said.

The defence barrister said of the accused: “He would have mental health difficulties. He went for treatment before he was even charged. He has been abstinent from cannabis.”

Mr O’Sullivan said it could have been contested by the defence that there was an arguable point in relation to the warrant and that it could have been challenged on technical grounds.

However, the barrister said when the accused was advised of this he told his counsel “he accepted what he did and he was not looking for a way out”.

Judge Helen Boyle considered the submissions and said in all the circumstances a sentence of two years suspended was appropriate.