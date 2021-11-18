Drunk man wearing only shorts was 'roaring and screeching' at West Cork landlord

A man wearing just a pair of shorts when he was arrested after a sustained period of roaring abuse at his landlord has been given up to six months to leave the property after being sentenced for his behaviour in the incident.

Conor Galvin, of the Old Farm House, Ballyporeen in Rossbarbery, West Cork, pleaded not guilty to a public order charge, to being intoxicated and to trespass at the home of his landlord at Ballyporeen on August 20 last.

Garda Denis Kerrisk of Clonakilty Garda Station played CCTV footage from the home of Mr Martin Collins, Mr Galvin's landlord, which he said showed Mr Galvin's behaviour as he trespassed at Mr Collins' home.

Garda Kerrisk told Judge James McNulty that he responded after 5pm that day to a call from Mr Collins alleging that Mr Galvin, 44, was trespassing and behaving in a highly aggressive manner.

Garda Kerrisk said when he arrived, Mr Galvin was only wearing a pair of shorts, that he appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant and was "hyper" and threatening towards gardaí.

He told the court Mr Galvin said "I am going to sue all you fuckers" and "don't you know who I am?". He also shouted abuse about Mr Collins and was arrested at 5.50pm. The court heard he had to be handcuffed due to his erratic behaviour and that he lashed out at gardaí.

Garda Richard Casey also gave evidence as to Mr Galvin's behaviour.

Victim testimony

Mr Collins, in evidence, said he had suffered a stroke and that his wife was convinced it was due to Mr Galvin, who he said he had been trying to get to leave the property for some time. The court heard the matter has been before the Residential Tenancies Board and that Mr Galvin is scheduled to leave in January 2022.

Mr Collins said Mr Galvin was "roaring and screeching" for more than 30 minutes before gardaí were contacted. "He was saying he would do every sort of thing," he told the judge.

"We have three years of it," he said of problems with Mr Galvin. "My wife can't walk the road, and my neighbour, because they are afraid of him."

Defendant testimony

In cross-examination, Mr Galvin - defending himself - asserted that he was on his own property, bar two periods of less than a minute when he said he was calling over to a neighbour's house near Mr Collins' home, having been invited.

Mr Galvin said he had audio recordings of the incident and that he had sent them to gardaí, the DPP, GSOC and the Courts Service, though no recordings were produced in evidence in court. Mr Galvin also claimed that he had been physically and verbally assaulted at an early stage and said he was "100% innocent".

After checking the authenticity of the Bible in court, he told the Judge in evidence that what the gardaí and Mr Collins had said was "the biggest, elaborate pack of lies I have ever heard.

The whole thing is fake.

Judge McNulty said he was satisfied the evidence of gardaí and Mr Collins was truthful and convicted Mr Galvin, who had 12 previous convictions, on all charges.

He fined Mr Galvin €200 on the public intoxication charge and another €400 on the public order charge and sentenced him to 60 days in prison on the trespass charge, suspended for 12 months on certain conditions, including that he keep the peace with regard to Mr Collins and his family and that he leave his current residence within the next six months.