Boy left with fear of needles after medics searched inside him for missing catheter tip

A young boy who ended up with a phobia for needles after a part of an IV cannula went missing during his treatment — which led to him undergoing investigations in case it was inside him — has settled his High Court action for €60,000.

Sam Mooney was seven years of age when he had to have X-rays, an ECG, echocardiogram, and CT pulmonary angiography as medics tried to locate the missing piece, his counsel Esther Earley BL told the High Court.

Counsel said the missing part — a catheter tip — was not found. The boy later developed a needle phobia but he still required weekly injections for his skin condition.

The boy in 2018 had attended a hospital for a steroid infusion and a cannula was inserted. He had undergone one stint of treatment for his skin condition and returned to the hospital for the next phase of infusions when it was realised the catheter tip was missing.

Sam Mooney now aged 10, of James’s Street, Dublin, had through his mother Lisa Farrelly sued the cannula manufacturer B Braun Medical Limited with a registered address at Naas Road Industrial Park, Dublin.

The boy had been admitted to hospital for intravenous steroid infusions over three days in August 2018 in relation to his skin condition.

The treatment was through an IV cannula which was inserted on August 7 with the steroid infusion administered over a four-hour period. The boy was discharged home with the IV cannula in place still but covered.

He attended the hospital to continue his treatment the next day, but it was noticed as the cannula was being flushed there was a blood leakage.

The cannula was removed and examined but the catheter tip was missing and could not be located.

The boy's claims

The boy, it was claimed, was subjected to multiple radiology investigations, but the catheter remained missing and it remained unclear whether it was inside the boy.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to exercise an appropriate level of care, diligence and skill during the manufacture of the peripheral intravenous catheter and an allegedly defective cannula/catheter was supplied to the hospital.

The boy, it was claimed, was caused to suffer injury, pain discomfort and worry and the full-length catheter tip was caused to become dislodged inside the boy.

In the aftermath, counsel said the boy developed an intense fear of needles but three years down the line the physical effects have lessened.

The court heard a subsequent review found that particular cannula was defective as the catheter had become dislodged.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Garrett Simons said it was a reasonable and good one.