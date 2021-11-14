Cork court hears appeal by man who had gun licence revoked amid domestic protection order

A man who had his gun licence revoked after his partner applied for a domestic-violence protection order has appealed to the courts to have his licence reinstated.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, shoots animals for a living and previously kept rifles with silencers in his family home.

Midleton District Court heard that he had served with distinction in the armed forces and there were concerns that he may have suffered post-traumatic-stress disorder (PTSD).

But a psychiatrist's report, which the court had previously called for, did not find that he was suffering from PTSD.

After the death of his mother, he had suffered anxiety, for which he was prescribed anti-anxiety medication by his GP.

But Judge Alec Gabbett said that "doesn't make him any different to half the population".

The judge said he did not want those guns — rifles with silencers — in a family home, particularly considering there had been an application for a protection order.

Protection orders are designed to protect people from domestic abuse.

"I know he needs his licence to live, but my concern is that I don't want guns in a house of marital disharmony.

"Is there a gun club he can keep them in?" Judge Gabbett asked.

But the applicant said that there was no such facility. And because he used the guns for work, he would often have to retrieve them as early as 4am, which no gun club could facilitate.

Judge Gabbett noted the applicant's psychiatric report was "very good". The applicant had said that he had been "a complete bollocks" and should have handled the domestic dispute better, the court heard.

His partner had applied for an interim protection order, but that had since been withdrawn.

She accompanied him to court in support of his application. Judge Gabbett referred the matter to the garda superintendent.

"I'd prefer that guns were not in the house, but the superintendent may find a solution," Judge Gabbett said.

"My concern is that his livelihood is at risk here. I'm not a fan of firearms, but I'm not going to deny someone their livelihood," he said.