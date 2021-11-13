Cork man who took part in assault of two men in Cork city centre avoids jail

People should be safe from cowardly attacks when they walk through Cork city centre, a Circuit Court judge declared.

Judge Helen Boyle was imposing sentence on a young man for the part he played in an attack on two middle-aged men walking from a pub to get a taxi home when they were set upon, outnumbered and attacked.

Judge Boyle imposed a suspended jail term on Danny Quilligan but warned him: “If you are involved in anything like this again you will go to prison. This happened in Cork city centre where people should be able to walk safely.”

Two men on their way home from a pub in Cork city centre were assaulted and injured by a group of teenagers, including Quilligan, on Opera Lane.

On January 6, 2019, at 1.15am one of the victims sustained a broken leg that required surgery and the other man received five stab wounds and was punched a number of times in the head.

Daniel Quilligan, 20, of the halting site, Little Island, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm and one of engaging in violent disorder.

Alison McCarthy, defence barrister, said of the accused: “He did not play the principal role. He is extremely remorseful. He has no previous convictions. He had a difficult upbringing. His dad is extremely supportive of him. His mum died when he was young. He has mental health difficulties that may explain his engagement in this offence.”

Prosecution barrister, Jane Hyland, said: “It is accepted by the State he did not have the knife. We cannot say who had the knife but we can say Mr Quilligan did not have it.”

The two injured parties were walking home from the Paul Street area to get a taxi on St Patrick’s Street when they walked via Opera Lane and were attacked. A young woman asked them for a cigarette followed quickly by three men who arrived on the scene acting aggressively. The two injured parties were repeatedly, punched and kicked both in the body and the head.