Motorist found with €2k worth of cocaine between his buttocks

A Dublin motorist had almost €2,000 worth of cocaine between his buttocks when he was stopped at a routine checkpoint in Carrigtohill.

The 37-year-old later handed over the drugs to gardaí and confessed to having cocaine for sale or supply at Cobh in 2019.

Christopher McCarthy with an address at Bayview Estate, Cobh, Co Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to the crime.

He admitted at Cobh Garda Station that on September 21, 2019, he had cocaine for sale or supply to others.

Maurice Coffey, senior counsel for the accused, said at the defendant’s sentencing hearing the defendant had taken steps to deal with his drug-related issues.

Detective Garda Michelle Quinn said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that gardaí were conducting a checkpoint in the Carrigtohill area.

Because of their observations of the driver of the car, they decided to bring him back to Cobh Garda Station to conduct a drugs search.

“He had a package between his buttocks and he handed it over before any search commenced,” the detective said.

It turned out that the stash had a street value of €1,960.

Det Gda Quinn said Christopher McCarthy had two previous drug-dealing convictions dating back to 2010 and one from 2011. He had four for having drugs for his own use.

Judge James McCourt imposed a two-year suspended sentence on him for this latest offence from 2019. He is required to continue in his drug treatment with Merchants Quay Ireland.

The judge noted the defendant cooperated with gardaí and expressed his remorse and apologies. The judge also took into consideration the steps taken by the accused to deal with his substance abuse problems.