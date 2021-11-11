Couple accused of abducting their child remanded on continuing bail

A mother and father accused of abducting their child have been remanded on continuing bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The couple faced their second appearance before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

Gardaí arrested and charged them on October 14 for the alleged offence which occurred in the previous week.

The court heard the child was in the care of another family member.

The parents had an access arrangement before the alleged kidnapping.

Judge Kelly noted yesterday that investigating gardaí still needed to obtain the DPP's directions.

Defence solicitor Niall O’Connor said his clients consented to an eight-week adjournment.

Judge Kelly remanded them on continuing bail but said they did not need to attend the next hearing on January 21.

The man and woman, aged in their 30s, cannot be identified due to reporting restrictions.

At a bail hearing last month, gardaí maintained the couple were caught red-handed after a family member witnessed them leaving the scene.

Judge Kelly had granted bail, but she warned they must obey several conditions.

The unemployed couple must reside at their family home, sign on daily at their local Garda station, remain contactable by phone at all times, and have no contact directly or indirectly with the child or any witness in the proceedings.

They are not allowed near the child's home and must remain drug and alcohol-free.