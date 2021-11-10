€70,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine seized in Dublin

During the course of the search a man in his early 30s was arrested
Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

Steve Neville

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €70,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine in Dublin.

The search was carried out at a residential property in Ballymun at approximately 4.45pm.

During the course of the search, a small quantity of suspected cannabis and a large quantity of suspected cocaine was discovered with an estimated street value of €70,000.

Gardaí also seized drug paraphernalia. The drugs are set to be sent for analysis.

In the course of the search, a man in his early 30s was arrested at the scene and conveyed to Ballymun Garda station.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

