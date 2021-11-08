€8k stash of cocaine  recovered in search of Cork teenager’s home

Gardaí also found 280 baggies for dealing small quantities of the drug at the home of Christian Morley in Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork
€8k stash of cocaine  recovered in search of Cork teenager’s home

Accused made full admissions that he had the drugs for sale or supply. Picture: iStock

Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 20:00
Liam Heylin

An €8,000 stash of cocaine was recovered in a search of a teenager’s home in Cork together with 280 baggies for dealing small quantities of the drug.

Garda Shane Halligan testified that at 730pm on October 19, 2020, gardaí went to 135 Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork – the home of Christian Morey.

Officers executed a search warrant and commenced searching. Garda Halligan said they found €8,050 worth of suspected cocaine in a bag on Christian Morey’s person.

“We also found 280 baggies and a weighing scales in his bedroom,” Garda Halligan said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Morey was informed at 8pm that evening that he was being arrested. He was cautioned and conveyed to Gurranabraher Garda Station for interview.

“He made full admissions that he had the drugs for sale or supply. He was 18 years old at the time,” Garda Halligan said.

Morey, who is now 19, was represented in court by Emmet Boyle, barrister.

Mr Boyle BL said of the teenager: “He was not in any way mendacious or seeking to minimise his liability.

“He is in custody since September 7 in respect of this case.” 

The defence barrister said the reason for the accused being remanded in custody was that he had failed to appear in court for an earlier hearing.

“He was 18 years at the time of the offence. Others were present in the home at the time. When he was asked to produce them he did so without reluctance or mendacity.

“He was educated in non-mainstream education,” Mr Boyle said.

Judge Patricia Ryan, president of the Circuit Court, said: “I would like to get a probation and welfare report. I am concerned that the amount of the cache was large and he is a very young man. And he had drug paraphernalia when searched.” 

While it was uncertain if a probation report could be prepared in a short period, the judge adjourned sentencing until November 26 with the accused in continuing custody.

More in this section

Fackbook Acquires WhatsApp For $16 Billion WhatsApp Ireland to challenge DPC decision over €225m fine
Web Summit 2021 - Opening Night Former Web Summit director alleges Paddy Cosgrave attempted to blackmail him
Gerry Hutch FILE2 Gerry Hutch challenges jurisdiction of Special Criminal Court to hear trial
#Courts
Law Enforcement And Crime

Gambling addict paying off €37k social welfare fraud with €30 a week

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 6, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 9
  • 15
  • 19
  • 25
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices