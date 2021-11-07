British man arrested in Cork charged over threat to Labour MP

The man, 41, from England, was detained in Douglas on the south side of the city on Saturday.
The man is scheduled to appear before Cork District Court later today. Picture Dan Linehan

Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 08:41
David Young and Cianan Brennan

A British man arrested in Cork on suspicion of making threats to kill an MP has been charged.

The man, 41, from England, was detained in Douglas on the south side of the city on Saturday.

The arrest was made as gardaí executed a search warrant at a residential property.

During the course of the search, a number of electronic items were seized.

The threat against the sitting female Labour MP was made on October 18, just three days after the killing of Conservative MP David Amess in Essex, a murder which was subsequently deemed a terrorist act by Essex police.

The man, who was held at Bridewell garda station in Cork, is scheduled to appear before Cork District Court later today.

The arrest and charge follows the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP David Amess as he held a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on 15 October.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been remanded in custody charged with murdering Mr Amess.

The death of David Amess has led to questions as to the security of both British MPs and their Irish counterparts when conducting their core roles as elected representatives.

British man arrested in Cork over threat to Labour MP
