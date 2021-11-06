Six injured in suspected race hate attacks in Belfast

Six injured in suspected race hate attacks in Belfast

Police have appealed for witnesses (PA)

Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 16:21
David Young, PA

Six people sustained facial injuries in an attack police are treating as a race hate crime.

Two men have been arrested following the assaults in the Bradbury Place area of Belfast city centre at about 1.30am on Saturday.

The men, both 24, have been detained on suspicion of six counts of common assault.

“Six males sustained facial injuries as a result of the incident which is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime,” said a PSNI spokesman.

“Both men remain in custody assisting officers with their inquiries.”

The PSNI has asked for any witnesses to come forward.

Place: Northern Ireland
