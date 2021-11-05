American national accuses man of 'very violent' mugging after he left Dunmanway pub

An American national was attacked and robbed of €300 after leaving a pub in Dunmanway, it was alleged during a bail application made by the man accused of the crime.

Detective Garda Jim Keane objected to bail and testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the violent robbery allegedly occurred after midnight on February 12, 2020.

The complainant was an American national who is aged around 60. 26-year-old Patrick Doyle is accused of the crime.

It is alleged that the American national was robbed of €300 at Castle Street, Dunmanway, in what was described as “an unprovoked and planned offence”. Det. Garda Keane said the injured party was socialising in the Shamrock Bar in Dunmanway and that in the course of the night he left the bar with another man and went to the local AIB ATM machine before returning to the bar.

The detective said the two parties left the bar a second time and walked up Castle Street where it is alleged that Patrick Doyle assaulted and robbed him.

“The injured party was very upset and is still receiving medical assistance following this very violent robbery,” Det. Garda Keane said.

Paula McCarthy, defence barrister, said: “The assault is not captured on CCTV. He denies the allegations before the court.

“In his application for bail, he proposes to reside at Coolmountain Road, Dunmanway. We have instructions that he will adhere to any conditions of signing on or curfew, surrendering passport or abstaining from intoxicants.”

Det. Garda Keane said following this suggestion by the barrister, “I would still be concerned that he would commit further offences if granted bail.”

President of the Circuit Court, Judge Patricia Ryan refused the bail application by Patrick Doyle, who appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court by video link from prison. The 26-year-old was remanded in custody until November 26.

Doyle is charged with assault causing harm and robbing the injured party of €300 at Castle Street, Dunmanway, on February 12, 2020.