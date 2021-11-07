Cork teenager given jail sentence over multiple drug offences

A teenager who carried out a string of drugs offences, ultimately leading to selling drugs to cover a drug debt, has been handed an eight-month jail sentence.

The young person has just turned 18 but all-bar-one of the offences to which he pleaded guilty before Macroom District Court took place when he was a minor.

The man first came to Garda attention in July last year when he was one of four people in a vehicle in a car park in Macroom. On being searched, a small bag of cannabis herb worth €20 was found, with the teenager admitting it was his.

On October 2 last year at Masseytown in Macroom, the young man was one of two males who appeared to be intoxicated who were spotted by gardaí. The court heard the man had a cannabis joint but fled from gardaí.

On October 18 last year, gardaí searched his home under warrant. The teenager was not present but his father was and cannabis worth €50 was found in a bedside drawer in the young person's room. He later admitted possession.

On December 14 last in Macroom, the young man was searched and was found in possession of €10 worth of cannabis.

Days later, at 11.20pm on December 19 last, gardaí stopped a vehicle travelling from Macroom to Coachford and the young man was a passenger in the car. When searched, a grinder and cannabis were found in the passenger side of the car. The man admitted the cannabis, worth €20, was his.

Drug debt

On March 25 this year, at 5.55pm, Macroom gardaí found the man in possession of cannabis worth €140, and a search of his phone showed evidence of messages relating to sale and supply of the drug. He admitted to selling cannabis to pay for a drug debt.

The teenager had no previous convictions.

His barrister, William Bullman, said his client had never come to the attention of gardaí before the age of 17 and that since all these incidents he had gained employment as a building labourer and had been offered an apprenticeship.

A certificate showing a negative oral fluid test for drugs taken in recent days was provided to the court and was accepted by Judge McNulty, who commented that the last time the young man had given such an assurance in court, earlier this year, he was invited to attend at the Garda station over lunch to undergo an oral fluid test, which had tested positive for cannabis.

Mr Bullman said: "He has learned his lesson."

When the judge referred to the man's lack of previous cooperation with the Probation Service, Mr Bullman said: "He is taking a different tone now."

The judge said it was "significant" that the young man had moved in with his girlfriend's family earlier this year and was later found to have been dealing in drugs.

"That is an aggravating factor – the betrayal of trust and the abuse of hospitality," the judge said.

Numerous drugs possession charges

On the numerous drugs possession charges he convicted the man and handed down fines totalling €1,200.

The judge said he took the pleas of mitigation into account and handed down an eight-month sentence on the charge of sale and supply of drugs, a decision which prompted the teenager's father to shout "what?" from the rear of the court.

Recognisance for appeal was set at the young man's own bond of €100 and legal aid was extended to appeal proceedings.

The court heard there is another matter involving the man which is awaiting directions from the DPP, which will come before the court in December.