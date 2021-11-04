Accused told he could be jailed for trying to get into garda's house in Cork

A man who tried to gain entry to the house of an off-duty garda has been told he could be facing a jail term of up to 10 months.

Derek Healy, 34, pleaded guilty to the charge of trespass at the property back in July 2018, with Macroom District Court being told that when he was later detected at the time of the incident, he was subsequently charged with a string of road traffic offences for which he had already served time in prison.

Judge James McNulty was told that gardaí responded to an urgent call from an off-duty garda on the night of July 12, 2018, regarding a male trying to gain entry to his house.

Garda Paul Cullen told the court that the call was made at 11.40pm on July 12 and that the off-duty garda had pursued the trespasser, who had fled the scene. The off-duty garda had also identified the trespasser to gardaí responding to the call.

It was past midnight when gardaí found the man, Mr Healy, in a vehicle in the Lee Valley carpark near Coachford. He was intoxicated and there was no insurance or tax on the vehicle.

The judge heard that a summons was issued regarding this offence and then re-issued on a number of occasions, which contributed to the delay in the matter coming before court.

Mr Healy, who now lives in 20 Monastery Gardens, Milltown in Co. Kerry and who works in a hotel, had 90 previous convictions, including 75 for road traffic offences. He had nine previous convictions for theft and fraud offences.

His solicitor, Patrick Goold, said Mr Healy had been convicted on a range of road traffic offences arising out of his arrest and that it led to sentences totalling 12 months, of which he had served nine months.

He said Mr Healy had been intoxicated and another person, a woman, was also involved, and that at that time he had no fixed accommodation and was driving around the country.

Judge McNulty said: "This is going onto somebody's private property, close to midnight, and trying the doors. That is a serious matter."

The court heard Mr Healy is in a relationship and has a young child. Judge McNulty said given the seriousness of the charge he was considering a sentence of between eight and 10 months but it might be suspended to deter Mr Healy from re-offending.

Mr Healy was introduced to the Probation Service and was remanded on continuing bail to appear before the court again on January 5 next.