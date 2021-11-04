Cork woman fled home in fear after son came in like 'a raging bull', court told

A 32-year-old man acting like “a raging bull” put his own mother in such fear she had to leave her home and go to her neighbours for sanctuary.

This occurred on August 30 at her home in Cork City. Now at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court, he has been given a four-month jail sentence suspended on condition he would not put his mother in fear for the next two years.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “It is frightening to think that his mother who raised him had to run out of her own house for safety.”

Eddie Burke, solicitor, accepted the complainant did leave her home on the night but he added, “She did not run out.”

Judge Kelleher went on to impose the four-month suspended sentence.

The judge said: “This lady had to go to a neighbour for refuge. You [the accused] will get four months in jail if you breach the safety order again.”

The parties in the case cannot be named as it relates to a breach of domestic violence legislation.

The complainant said things were alright now but that on the night of August 30 he came home in an angry mood.

“He comes into the house like a raging bull – constantly looking for money. He put me in fear,” she said.

Mr Burke said of the accused, “He was off drugs for five years but relapsed on drink and drugs and he didn’t know what he was doing.

“He has a job waiting for him. He apologises for his carry-on. He spent nine days in custody in relation to this.”

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused had a number of convictions for having drugs for his own use but none since 2014.