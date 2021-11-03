Cork gardaí abandoned chase of disqualified driver due to his 'totally reckless' speed

A disqualified driver fled from gardaí at such speed that officers in pursuit thought it was unsafe to continuing following him.

Patrick Doyle, 26 and of 1 Coach Road in Dunmanway, Co. Cork, pleaded guilty to charges relating to the incident near Cool Mountain, including dangerous driving, on June 26 last year.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Clonakilty District Court that Det. Garda Andrew Manning was on patrol with a colleague in an unmarked car near Cool Mountain when they saw a Mazda approach and pulled in to let it pass.

Both officers recognised the driver as Patrick Doyle, and Judge James McNulty heard that when Doyle recognised the gardaí he accelerated away at speed.

Gardaí deployed blue lights and siren in pursuit but Sgt Kelly said Det. Garda Manning had to drive at such a speed to follow Mr Doyle that he decided it was too dangerous to continue over fears for any other road users or motorists who could be on the same road.

“The speed and manner of the driving was totally reckless,” Sgt Kelly said.

The patrol car did follow markings on the road and found the Mazda car abandoned in a yard. Judge McNulty was told the bonnet was hot to the touch, as were the tyres. Mr Doyle had fled the scene.

There was no insurance on the vehicle and no tax and Mr Doyle had been disqualified from driving for 10 years at Clonakilty District Court on July 2, 2019.

'Lost his way'

The court heard he had 76 previous convictions including 14 for driving with no insurance and nine for dangerous driving, as well as three for arson and one for burglary.

His solicitor, Myra Dinneen, said her client had “huge disadvantages” growing up and had enjoyed good support from his siblings. She said Mr Doyle had gone through a period of drinking heavily around the time of the incident and that he had a “genuine love of motor cars” and at the time he was living “practically rough”.

Judge McNulty acknowledged the support of Mr Doyle’s sisters, including one who had stood bail of €500 which he said would be returned to her.

The judge said at 26, Mr Doyle had “lost his way”.

He imposed sentences of five months for driving with no insurance and for dangerous driving which put others at risk, and further disqualified Mr Doyle from driving for 10 years.

Separately, a book of evidence was served on Mr Doyle in relation to a separate charge of assault causing harm in an alleged incident in February 2020.

Mr Doyle also pleaded not guilty to other separate alleged offences near Macroom in April 2020.