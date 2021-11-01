Cork women arrived home to find burglar with her television under his arm

A woman arrived home to find a burglar coming down the stairs with her television under his arm – and now he has been sent back to jail.

More than two years and four months of a three-year sentence was suspended for Liam Hurley back in November 2019 but that was on condition he would keep the peace, commit no further offences and comply with the directions of the probation service.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said Hurley did well throughout 2020 and was not coming to the attention of gardaí but from March of this year he was convicted of a number of offences, including theft, carrying knives and two for public order.

Defence barrister, Paula McCarthy, said: “I accept that the wheels came off the wagon in March. Things took a turn for the worst during the pandemic.

“He had a very difficult background and spent time in Cope when he was younger.”

Ms McCarthy said he had shown that he could benefit from the direction of the probation service.

Judge Helen Boyle said that in all the circumstances she would revoke the suspension in respect of six months of his sentence.

Garda evidence

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said in respect of the initial burglary that the woman did not go inside her home that afternoon but telephoned gardaí from outside the house to say there was an intruder.

She told gardaí that when she arrived at her Cork City home she heard noises of someone burgling the house and noticed smashed glass in the front door.

Liam Hurley, of 190 Farranferris Avenue, was arrested in the house as soon as gardaí arrived in response to the call from the homeowner.

Hurley signed a plea of guilty to the burglary charge at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The charge arose out of an investigation of a reported burglary on Thursday afternoon, April 4, 2018. Hurley, 39, had taken heroin the previous day and had no memory of carrying out this crime.

141 previous convictions

Hurley had 141 previous convictions over the past 20 years. They included three burglary convictions.

Ms McCarthy also said he was not confrontational with the owners of the house on that date. The detective agreed and said Hurley would never be confrontational in the course of his criminal behaviour in the past.

The barrister said he was remorseful and took full responsibility for his actions. He was educated in the Cope Foundation.