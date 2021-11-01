Woman begins personal injury claim against Conor McGregor with pre-trial motion

A second personal injuries action also lodged against Mr McGregor, has been taken by the woman’s mother
Woman begins personal injury claim against Conor McGregor with pre-trial motion

Conor McGregor denies all claims of wrongdoing against him. File photo

Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 14:09
Ann O’Loughlin

A pre-trial motion in a High Court personal injury claim brought against mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has been adjourned to March next year.

The action has been brought by a young woman allegedly known to 32-year-old Mr McGregor.

Mr McGregor, originally from Crumlin, denies all claims of wrongdoing against him.

A pre-trial motion, known as a common law motion, seeking the discovery of documents and materials which the plaintiff says will help her prove her claim, was listed before Mr Justice Mark Heslin at the High Court on Monday.

However, the matter was adjourned on consent to a date in March 2022.

The case is one of two initiated against the sportsman over events alleged to have taken place in 2018. The woman has also sued an associate of Mr McGregor.

Her action was filed in the High Court earlier this year, however no details of her claim have been aired in open court.

A second personal injuries action also lodged against Mr McGregor, has been taken by the woman’s mother. The allegations in both of those actions are fully denied.

The incident at the centre of the allegation was previously the subject of an investigation by An Garda Síochána. However, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution decided no charges should be brought.

Both women suing Mr McGregor are represented by Coleman Legal Partners, while Mr McGregor is represented by Michael J Staines & Company.

More in this section

Cork man arrested at Kent station with €17k worth of heroin Cork man arrested at Kent station with €17k worth of heroin
Corkman who was jailed for manslaughter back in prison for not complying with probation Corkman who was jailed for manslaughter back in prison for not complying with probation
Facebook stock Man who sent 'objectionable' Facebook messages to Cork teen found guilty of grooming
#CourtsPersonal InjuryPerson: Conor McGregor
Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Cork sex assault accused failed to show up in court

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 30, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 17
  • 22
  • 33
  • 41
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices