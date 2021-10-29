Cork man who robbed petrol station armed with machete remanded on bail

A young man who carried out a robbery while armed with a machete at a garage in Blackrock in Cork City had sentencing adjourned until next February following evidence he has stayed sober and out of trouble.

Jamie Quilligan’s case has been adjourned numerous times at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he previously pleaded guilty to carrying out the robbery.

Defence barrister Nikki O’Sullivan said on this latest court appearance: “He is remaining sober. He is on a waiting list for rehabilitation. He has been engaging in drug counselling when waiting for the place in Bruree treatment centre.

Detective Garda Seán Stack confirmed the defendant’s behaviour was fine at the moment. And the young man had no previous convictions.

Judge Helen Boyle said: “It does appear he is making progress on his sobriety and he has stayed out of trouble while on bail. I will adjourn sentencing to the next sessions.”

Ms O’Sullivan BL said the accused wanted to travel to Wales for family reasons. Judge Boyle said bail could be varied for the purpose of this travel provided details of the journey and accommodation were provided to the sergeant in charge at Blackrock Garda Station.

Jamie Quilligan was remanded on continuing bail until February 11 next year.

Jamie Quilligan, 23, previously of Chestnut Close, Mahon, Cork, and now living in Glanmire, Co Cork, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of carrying out a robbery at Circle K garage, Blackrock Road, Cork, at 5.30pm on November 17, 2019, and production of a machete during the robbery.

Detective Garda Seán Stack testified at an earlier hearing: “On November 17, 2019, he entered the Circle K filling station armed with a machete and he started banging the counter very aggressively with it, putting the lone female behind the counter in fear. He was continuously aggressive.”

He got away with €400 in cash and cash register drawer containing another €305. Gardaí were nearby at the time and Jamie Quilligan was identified.