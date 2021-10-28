Wife of suspected drink-driver called gardaí 'stupid people' and 'bigots' at Cork checkpoint

The wife of a suspected drink-driver stepped out of the car and verbally abused gardaí at a checkpoint – repeatedly calling them “stupid people.” The incident happened just before Christmas 2019 in Ballincollig, Co Cork.

Now at Cork District Court the woman has been fined for her threatening, abusive and insulting outburst.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the incident, which occurred on December 21, 2019, at Ballincollig.

“The defendant was a front seat passenger in a car driven by her husband. She got out of the vehicle and she began shouting abuse at gardaí.

“She called them "stupid people" several times.

“She attempted to pull her husband away. She referred to gardaí as bigots.

“She was arrested and taken to Gurranabraher station,” Sgt Lyons said.

The defendant, Claudia Tanasa of Elm Court, Wilton, Cork, had no previous convictions and was given the option of receiving an adult caution from a senior member of An Garda Síochána at the station.

However Claudia Tanasa refused to take this option so instead she was prosecuted for engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Romanian interpreter

A Romanian interpreter was present in Cork District Court where a guilty plea was entered to the charge.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked: “Why did she get an interpreter if she was able to say all these things to the gardaí?”

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said the defendant had been living in Ireland since 2002 but that her English was poor.

Mr Cuddigan said the defendant’s husband had an adverse interaction with Romanian police and that when the gardaí stopped her husband driving in Ballincollig she had a flashback to the incident with Romanian police.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined her €250 for her behaviour when her husband was stopped for suspected drink driving.

The defendant spoke up in court when she was fined for the offence and Judge Kelleher said she could appeal the case if she was not happy about it.