Two arrested in connection with seizure of BMW and €77k worth of drugs

Gardaí also seized a BMW X5 and a designer handbag.
Cannabis with an estimated street value of €22,000 was seized, cocaine to the value of €5,000 and Ketamine to the value of €50,000. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 17:47
Michelle McGlynn

Two people have been arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs and a BMW from a property in Co Louth.

Gardaí connected to the Divisional Drugs Unit based at Drogheda conducted a search operation in Dunleer on Saturday afternoon.

During the course of the search, which was carried out under a warrant, a quantity of drugs were discovered.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of €22,000 was seized as well as cocaine worth €5,000 and ketamine worth €50,000.

Gardaí also seized a BMW X5 and a designer handbag.

A man, 23, and a woman, 27, were arrested at the scene and were detained at Drogheda Garda Station.

The woman has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

The man has been charged in relation to the seizure and appeared before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court on Monday, October 25.

He is due to appear before Drogheda District Court again on November 8.

The drugs that were seized will now be sent for further analysis and investigations are ongoing.

Cork teenager who broke 5km lockdown limit to visit girlfriend told garda to 'go f*** yourself'

