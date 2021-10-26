Gardaí found plant material in toilet and white powder in sink during Cork house search

Gardaí heard frantic footsteps on stairs and rustling sounds from behind a locked door when they arrived to carry out a drugs search at a property in Cork.

Garda Nigel Desmond said when they forced their way into the property they found the remnants of green plant-like material in the toilet and the residue of white powder in the sink.

The accused man, Brian Collins, claimed he only had a nodge of cannabis for personal use. However, after a thorough search of the home of Brian Collins at Noonan Road, Cork, gardaí located cannabis with a street value of €21,000.

The confidential information on which the search warrant was granted was to the effect that there was cocaine, cannabis herb and resin to be found at the house.

Garda evidence

Garda Desmond said, “I executed the search warrant. As I approached I was on foot and he saw me and ran into the house and upstairs to his flat and locked the door.

“I identified myself saying, ‘Gardaí, search warrant’. As I was forcing entry I could hear lots of rustling. It took two minutes to gain entry and I could hear people running up and downstairs.”

Two large clear plastic bags were found in a corner, hidden among black rubbish bags. The drugs were in the clear bags.

“There was green plant-like material in the water of the downstairs toilet and the sink was clogged with cloudy water. I believe this was cocaine he tried to wash down with water,” Garda Desmond said.

Initially, the defendant made no reply to gardaí but he made full admissions afterwards to the sale or supply of drugs.

“He said he had been making dinner and that something fell down the toilet.

“He did admit he was involved in the sale or supply of drugs on and off for five years, making about €400 to €500 per week,” Garda Desmond said.

The 51-year-old’s phones were examined and messages consistent with drug-dealing were found.

Two previous convictions

He had two previous convictions for having drugs for sale or supply. He got a six-month sentence for the offence in 2016 and the previous year he was given a community service order of 180 hours for drug-dealing.

Paula McCarthy, defence barrister, said the defendant cooperated, made full admissions and had accrued significant drug debts which he was trying to pay. Ms McCarthy said he was engaging with Arbour House.

Judge Helen Boyle agreed to adjourn sentencing until November 26 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Brian Collins was arraigned previously at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to a charge of having cannabis for sale or supply at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000 on September 19 2020 at his home at 42 Noonan Road, Cork.