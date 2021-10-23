Man arrested after €460k cannabis seizure in Carlow

A man has been arrested after a €460,000 cannabis seizure in Carlow.

Members attached to the Carlow Detective Unit conducted a "stop and search" of a vehicle travelling on the M9 motorway earlier today.

During the course of the search, the recovered cannabis with an estimated street value of at least €460,000.

The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested in connection with this seizure and detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The operation on the M9 today was part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Carlow area.