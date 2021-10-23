Man arrested after €460k cannabis seizure in Carlow

The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis
The drugs seized during today's operation. Picture: Garda Info/ Twitter

Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 20:42
Eoin English

A man has been arrested after a €460,000 cannabis seizure in Carlow.

Members attached to the Carlow Detective Unit conducted a "stop and search" of a vehicle travelling on the M9 motorway earlier today. 

During the course of the search, the recovered cannabis with an estimated street value of at least €460,000.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested in connection with this seizure and detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The operation on the M9 today was part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Carlow area.

drug seizureGardaiPlace: Carlow
PSNI stock

Man charged over murder of 62-year-old man in Derry

Latest

