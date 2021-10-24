Man accused of assaulting couple in Kinsale 'caught red-handed' 

A man accused of a serious alleged assault on a couple in Kinsale was jailed for breaching his bail conditions having been caught with a knife close to the seaside town.

Shane Carroll, aged 51, of 1 St Eltin’s Crescent in Kinsale, Co Cork, was “caught red-handed” by gardaí when he was stopped at a routine checkpoint some 4km from Kinsale town on Thursday.

One condition of his bail was not to come within 5km of Kinsale, Bandon District Court heard.

He was also found with a Stanley knife in his pocket.

It was also alleged that he was driving uninsured and while disqualified.

Carroll had been released on bail before facing a serious alleged assault case.

He and another man were accused of attacking their neighbours, slashing a man with a knife, and beating a woman unconscious with a metal implement earlier this year.

Gardaí were concerned that the defendant might interfere with witnesses from that case if he returned to Kinsale or was again released on bail, the court heard.

And because a knife had been used in the alleged attack on his neighbours, a couple in their 20s, Carroll’s possession of a knife was of particular concern, the court heard.

Carroll had told gardaí that he had the Stanley knife “to cut boxes” which were in his car.

'Whittling hobby'

His solicitor, Plunkett Taaffe acting for Daithí O' Donnabháin, said that the Stanley knife was used for whittling on his large walking stick, a habit he had been cultivating in recent months.

"He whittles as a hobby. That stick bears the signs of his whittling,” he said.

“The knife was found in his pocket — that is where most people would keep a pocket knife.”

But the court heard that Carroll made no mention of whittling when he was stopped by gardaí.

Carroll was driving towards Kinsale from the direction of Cork, and his partner was in the car with him at the time, the court heard.

When he was stopped, he produced documentation for a hospital appointment and said that he was dropping his partner home.

Carroll said that he had no intention to use the knife for nefarious purposes.

“I had plenty of time in the vehicle to give it to my partner or hide it. I simply use it [the knife] because I’m off work at the moment and I whittle.”

Remanded in custody

Judge James McNulty refused to grant Carroll bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Skibbereen District Court on Tuesday, October 26.

Carroll and another man were both charged with two offences of assault causing harm, under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act 1997 earlier this year from the alleged assault in Kinsale.

Both men were also charged with producing knives and a metal implement or crutch in the course of a fight.

The offences carry a maximum jail term of five years each.