Man threatened to kill wife after she 'ruined' his plans to marry another woman

A man threatened to kill his wife after she “ruined” his plans to marry another woman, a court has heard.

At the Family Law Court, the man denied issuing the threat to kill to his wife saying it was "false'.

He said, however, that his wife “has no right to stop me to press ahead” with the second marriage.

Asked how many wives a man can have in his native country, the man told Judge Mary Larkin “as many as you can”.

In response, Judge Larkin remarked: “That’s a great place.”

At the Family Law Court, the woman recounted that her husband travelled to an African country “on May 24th to meet another woman”.

She said: “He intended to marry her. I contacted her to tell her that he was already married.”

The woman said that in response, her husband told his family that when he returned to Ireland, he was going to kill her “because I ruined his plans to marry the other woman”.

The woman said that at the time her husband “sent me a message telling me ‘I’m finished’”.

She said that she was scared as her husband “shouts and calls me names like B-I-T-C-H and ‘stupid’.

Temporary safety order

The woman secured a temporary safety order from the court when her husband was in Africa and the couple were in court where the woman is now seeking a safety order that can last five years.

In response to the woman’s allegation of a threat to kill, the man told Judge Larkin: “I never said that.”

He said: “Even if what she said is true, to marry a different woman is not against the law where I come from. I don’t really understand where she is coming from.”

The man explained to Judge Larkin that there are three types of marriage in his native African country and you can marry as many women as you want.

The man – who said he was not a Muslim – told Judge Larkin: “You have every right to believe her but you have also to believe me as well.”

The woman was represented by solicitor, Shiofra Hassett and the man had no legal representation.

Judge Larkin said the woman would continue to have the court’s protection with the protection order but said she would adjourn the case to allow the man get a solicitor.

Judge Larkin adjourned the case to December when she said she would deal with the safety order application even if the man doesn’t obtain legal representation for the adjourned date.