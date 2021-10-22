Cork heroin dealer jailed for driving without insurance

John O’Leary, 51, who is originally from Churchfield Gardens in Cork, was given a five-month jail term to run concurrently with the seven years he is serving for heroin dealing
Cork heroin dealer jailed for driving without insurance

Accused admitted he did not have insurance. He had five previous convictions of a similar nature.

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 03:00
Liam Heylin

Gardaí caught a motorist driving without insurance for the sixth time and now he has been given a five-month jail term.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed that sentence on 51-year-old John O’Leary, who is originally from Churchfield Gardens in Cork.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the offence was detected on October 10, 2020, when the car was driven towards Garda Michael O’Shea, who signalled for him to stop. 

O’Leary did stop and he agreed to hand in his insurance certificate at his local Garda station within two days. But he failed to do so.

O’Leary admitted he did not have insurance. He had five previous convictions of a similar nature.

The same man is presently serving a sentence of seven years for heroin dealing.

The five months will run concurrently with that.

More in this section

'He is a different person now': Cork woman withdraws assault claim against husband 'He is a different person now': Cork woman withdraws assault claim against husband
Hands Holding onto Prison Bars Judge hands down jail term for assault in Cork bookies
Book of evidence for couple in Cork charged with rape and sexual exploitation of son, 3 Book of evidence for couple in Cork charged with rape and sexual exploitation of son, 3
#CourtsPlace: Cork
Working from home study

Healthcare worker challenges HSE refusal to allow her work from home

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

  • 12
  • 19
  • 21
  • 33
  • 44
  • 46
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices