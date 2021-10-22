Cork heroin dealer jailed for driving without insurance

Gardaí caught a motorist driving without insurance for the sixth time and now he has been given a five-month jail term.
Judge Olann Kelleher imposed that sentence on 51-year-old John O’Leary, who is originally from Churchfield Gardens in Cork.
Sergeant Pat Lyons said the offence was detected on October 10, 2020, when the car was driven towards Garda Michael O’Shea, who signalled for him to stop.
O’Leary did stop and he agreed to hand in his insurance certificate at his local Garda station within two days. But he failed to do so.
O’Leary admitted he did not have insurance. He had five previous convictions of a similar nature.
The same man is presently serving a sentence of seven years for heroin dealing.
The five months will run concurrently with that.