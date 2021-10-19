Almost €700,000 allocated for delayed drug treatment programme

Almost €700,000 is being provided for the delayed implementation next year of a landmark shift in the legal approach to people found in possession of drugs for personal use.

Under a new diversion system, announced in August 2019 by the then-government, people caught by gardaí in possession of drugs for personal use for the first time will be referred for a health intervention.

For those caught a second time, garda discretion will apply in relation to a second diversion, while those found a third time would be prosecuted and could receive a criminal conviction.

The system, originally due to be in place by autumn 2020, was based on the report of a State expert group, which ruled out decriminalisation of drug possession. The Department of Health and the Department of Justice, which jointly set up the group, have been trying through Covid-19 to make progress.

A key part of the new system is a “health screening and brief intervention” of the person sent by gardaí. This is supposed to be carried out by trained HSE staff using the Screening and Brief Intervention for Problem Alcohol and Substance Use (SAOR) programme.

In autumn 2019, authorities said new posts would be created across the HSE’s Community Healthcare Organisation Areas for staff trained in SAOR to carry out the brief intervention.

Details of Budget 2020 provided by the Department of Health show that €680,000 is being provided next year “to commence the implementation of the health diversion programme for individuals found in possession of drugs for personal use”.

It said the funding will establish “a national network” of health screening and brief intervention services (SAOR) for people referred to the programme.

The department said the budget allocated a total “additional funding” of €6m for the National Drugs Strategy, which would allow the recruitment of 50 health care professionals, such as clinical nurse specialists, psychologists, addiction counsellors and project workers to provide specialist drug and alcohol services.

Other details include:

€1.7m to increase the availability of HSE drug and alcohol services, including for those under 18 and families of users;

€720,000 for children and families affected by parental drug and alcohol use, with 2019 figures showing a quarter of treatment cases involved a parent;

€470,000 for harm-reduction responses to high-risk drug use, such as crack cocaine and stimulant use in clubs and pubs;

€500,000 to increase services to women, ethnic minorities and LGBTI+;

€530,000 on health services for 1,800 primary school children in Dublin’s north east inner city

Reacting, Tony Duffin, CEO of Ana Liffey Drug Project, said he welcomed the announcement of additional funding for new measures to support the implementation of actions in the National Drug Strategy.

“I particularly welcome the funding allocated to commence the implementation of the health diversion programme for individuals found in possession of drugs for personal use,” he said.

“Along with the implementation of the wider strategy, the effective roll-out of such a health-led approach to possession of drugs for personal use will have a positive impact upon Ireland’s very significant drugs problem.”