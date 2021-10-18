Teenager scalded by hot coffee in a hotel settles case for €50k

A teenager who was scalded when a hotel waiter carrying a tray of hot coffee allegedly collided with him has settled his High Court action for €50,000.

Daniel Paterson the High Court heard sustained a scalding injury to his left forearm and was later left with a scar after the accident.

Daniel now aged 17 of Palmerstown Park, Rathmines, Dublin had through his mother Leonie Paterson sued the 4-Star Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin as a result of the accident on the hotel premises on March 10, 2019.

His mother in an affidavit to the court said a staff member carrying a tray of hot coffee allegedly collided with her son and coffee spilt on his left forearm. The hotel denied all the claims and the court heard there was a dispute as to how the accident occurred. The judge accepted there were issues in relation to liability in the case.

Daniel’s mother said her son sustained a scalding injury to his left forearm and he was helped at the hotel and later brought to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, where he received painkillers and a burn gel pack was applied to the arm as well as a dressing.

His mother said her son had to follow up at the hospital outpatients for four weeks until the burn healed. The boy went on to develop residual scarring and was left with a red scar over 5cms long.

It was claimed the boy had 10 weeks of laser treatment to reduce the redness of the scarring.

His mother, in her affidavit to the court, said her son missed a number of days from school after the accident and was disrupted in his sporting pursuits when he was on the junior cup panel for rugby in his school but he later returned to playing the sport. Ms Paterson said her son avoided wearing short sleeved t-shirts but has come to terms in a very sensible and realistic way with the scar.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Garrett Simons said it was a good one.