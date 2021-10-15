Bail granted for man accused of leaving Munster Joinery co-worker with fractured skull

A man alleged to have held a co-worker in a headlock until he lost consciousness has been granted bail under strict conditions, including that he surrender the national identity card he uses for international travel.

Filip Lukic, a 26-year-old Croatian national who has been working in the Ballydesmond factory run by Munster Joinery, is alleged to have caused the injuries which left his co-worker, Kyle Walsh, in the high-dependency unit of Cork University Hospital.

Mr Lukic, of 25 Castlefalls, Ross Rd, Killarney, appeared before Bandon District Court today, having been in custody for the past week, following his initial charging regarding the alleged assault causing harm.

Previous hearing

Judge James McNulty had previously heard that on October 6 at the Munster Joinery facility, an initial verbal dispute between Mr Lukic and his co-worker, Kyle Walsh, escalated to a physical altercation. It had then been alleged Mr Lukic caught Mr Walsh in a headlock and maintained the hold until his co-worker lost consciousness. The court had heard two co-workers went to Mr Walsh's aid but they could not break the hold Mr Lukic had on Mr Walsh, with the hold in place until Mr Walsh went limp.

It is also claimed that when Mr Lukic released his grip, his co-worker slumped to the ground, "hitting his head severely off the concrete floor".

The injured party was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he was placed in the high-dependency unit with a fractured skull and two bleeds to the brain. Detective Garda Peter Walsh had told the court he was conscious and talking but was still "of concern".

Mr Lukic had been unable to satisfy conditions for release on bail, including certainty over his address, but when the matter came before Bandon District Court again his solicitor, Plunkett Taaffe, said those issues had been resolved.

He produced a letter from Mr Lukic's employer stating Mr Lukic could remain at the Killarney property, which is provided for employees by Munster Joinery.

Mr Taaffe said while Mr Lukic is currently suspended from work, it was not envisaged this would continue, "subject to arrangements being made", including that he not be at the facility when the injured party is there.

As for the injured man, Mr Taaffe said: "He is not going to come back in the immediate future."

Bail granted under strict conditions

Gardaí had previously objected to Mr Lukic's release on bail, but today Sergeant Trish O'Sullivan said they were now agreeable in principle to a release on bail, as long as strict conditions were applied.

They include that Mr Lukic notify gardaí of any change of address, that he has no communication with the injured party or with witnesses, that he abide by a curfew from 7pm to 7am and that he sign on at Killarney Garda Station on a daily basis. He is also to get a mobile phone and have it charged and in credit so he can be contacted by gardaí as and when required.

One of the objections to bail initially was that gardaí alleged Mr Lukic had withdrawn all his money from his account following the incident and had researched methods of leaving the country.

Another condition applied to his release on bail was that he surrender his national ID card from Croatia. The court had previously heard he does not have a passport.

Judge McNulty described the bail conditions as "fair" and released Mr Lukic on his own bond of €5,000 in cash.

The court heard investigations are continuing and the case will next come before the court on November 17.